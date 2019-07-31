Death probe delays pipe-burst fix
Accident investigation stalls restoration of water supply to swathes of Uitenhage and Despatch
The restoration of the water supply to parts of Uitenhage and Despatch has been delayed by the investigation into the death of a contract worker.
Lindile Makhaphela, 50, died on Monday afternoon when one of the main water pipelines he and his team was working on burst, leading to the trench filling with water...
