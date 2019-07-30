Pete Mihalik's alleged killers refused bail

The court found that the state's evidence, including cell phone records and Biyela and Khumalo’s statements, strong enough to keep them behind bars. All three face a count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

They intend pleading not guilty.

Mihalik, 50, was killed as he dropped off his son and teenage daughter at school in October last year.

A man walked up to his Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 and fired two shots through the driver’s door window.

The gunman fled the scene in a silver VW Polo.

Mihalik’s eight-year-old son was hit by fragments of one of two bullets fired into the advocate’s car outside Reddam House in Green Point.

According to the state, Maliti hired the car that was used in the alleged hit. It was also placed at the crime scene the day before.

The state says footage obtained shows two vehicles leaving the scene.

They were stopped by a traffic officer in Green Point, who issued a traffic fine to Maliti, who as driving one of the cars. Maliti told the traffic officer that he lived in Khayelitsha.

However, his house is in Kuils River.

Biyela was arrested the same day at a bus depot.

He was on his way to Durban.