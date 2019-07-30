Timothy Omotoso trial postponed

More alleged delay tactics by the defence team for controversial Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso has resulted in his rape and human trafficking trial, which was meant to begin on Tuesday, postponed for yet another day.

This after attorney Peter Daubermann for Omotoso and his two co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho brought an application to compel the state to provide further particulars pertaining to the 97 charges the trio face.

State prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa said the state would oppose the application.

Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Irma Schoeman postponed the matter to Wednesday to allow the defence and the state time to prepare arguments which they will present on Wednesday.

Acting NPA spokeswomen Sibulele Mboyi said the national prosecuting authority believed Omotoso’s latest application was a delaying tactic.

“[The NPA] is planning to oppose the application. We have given them everything we have,” Mboyi said.