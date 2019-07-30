Man dies in trench while fixing leaking water pipe

A man was killed while another three managed to escape when the water pipe they were fixing burst and caused the trench to fill, with one of the workers stuck inside.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Despatch at midday on Monday.

According to officials, the four men, working for a municipal contractor, were fixing the water pipe when the pipe burst and the trench filled with water.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the four workers were fixing a leaking water pipe in an open field between the Transnet building and the Cuyler Manor Road.

“The pipe then suddenly burst which resulted in a lot of water flowing into the hole. Three workers managed to get out of the hole,” she said.

By 1.45pm the body of the fourth man was recovered in the trench.

Swart said the man’s name was being withheld until the next-of-kin is alerted.

According to Swart, the company is contracted to the municipality.

Swart said while it is believed that the man drowned, a postmortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said: "If it is true, the news is both shocking and devastating.

"The municipality will institute an investigation into the matter. It is after that investigation that an informed comment will be made."

An inquest case is being investigated.