If you want good customer service, go to Pep: Research

Local retailer Pep has beaten competitors in customer satisfaction ratings, according to research.

The retailer has come out tops in the latest South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) for Clothing Stores, conducted by Consulta.

The 2018 SA-csi for clothing stores ranked Ackermans, Edgars, Jet, Mr Price, Pep Stores, Truworths and Woolworths based on "highly" scientific insights into the overall level of satisfaction of customers.

Pep scored 79.8 on overall customer satisfaction, followed closely by Truworths with 79.5 and Ackermans at 79.2.

Woolworths scored 78.9, Jet 77.5 and Mr Price 76. Edgars, at 74.7, missed the mark when it came to keeping customers satisfied and loyal to their brands.

Consulta said as consumers increasingly looked for value, quality and ease of shopping under the dire economic conditions, even luxury brands riding on a "quality" ticket are finding that customers increasingly question the link between perceived quality and perceived value, and whether the pay-off justifies it.

“Dreary results have been coming through from South Africa’s major listed clothing stores as local market conditions, increasing competition from international brands and rapidly changing consumer preferences culminate to bite into their bottom line.