Former crime boss Richard Mdluli found guilty of kidnapping, assault

Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli has been found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting his former lover's husband.

Mdluli was on Tuesday found guilty of four counts of intimidation, three counts of assault and two counts of kidnapping in relation to a 1999 love triangle.

In 1997, Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, had an affair with a much younger man, Oupa Ramogibe. The two secretly married in 1998.

Ramogibe was murdered in 1999 in an alleged robbery gone wrong. This happened while he was pointing out to police the location of a previous attempt on his life.

At the time of the events, Mdluli was head of the Vosloorus police station.

His co-accused, Mthembeni Mdluli, a detective at Vosloorus, was also found guilty of kidnapping and assault on Tuesday.

Buthelezi was Mdluli's customary wife. He had paid lobola for her and had a child with her. He bought a furnished house and paid for her studies. She had an affair and then later eloped with Ramogibe.