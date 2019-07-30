Ex-cop Walter Francis cleared in murder case

Court finds insufficient evidence to convict Francis

A former police officer convicted in October and sentenced to six years behind bars for his role in the killing of an alleged gangster was found not guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder in a separate case on Monday.



This comes after the Port Elizabeth High Court found there was not sufficient evidence to convict him...

