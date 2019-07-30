Deputy minister of agriculture in hospital with 'severe headache'

The agriculture, land reform and rural development ministry says deputy minister S'dumo Dlamini is on sick leave after being admitted to hospital with a "severe headache".

"In consultation with the family and the visits we have had we are pleased to inform you that he is recuperating very well, hence he tendered his apologies to the relevant authorities on all official engagements," ministry spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The family and his doctors request privacy while they are attending to him."