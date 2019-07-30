Deadly affair: dad’s pain after finding his wife and daughters murdered
Seven years before Sagren Govindsamy walked into his Phoenix home to find his wife and two daughters lying in a pool of blood, he publicly confronted Collin Pillay for having an affair with his wife.
This was revealed on the first day of Pillay’s trial at the Durban High Court on Monday. Pillay is charged with the murders of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters‚ Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚ 22‚ in their Phoenix flat on September 21.
“In 2012 I confronted him when I came to know that he was having an affair with my wife,” said Sagren.
Sagren, the first state witness, said he was informed by his nephew, a friend of Pillay’s son, that Jane and Pillay were having an affair.
“We had a [physical] fight at Phoenix Plaza. After I confronted him I thought it was over,” a calm Pillay told a packed court.
At the time of Jane’s death, rumours swirled about her affair with Pillay, but in an interview with the Sunday Times, Sagren categorically denied any such rumour.
However, on Monday he told judge Philip Nkosi that even their children knew about the nine-year affair.
He was composed as Naidu screened visuals of the crime scene, including the gruesome, bloodied images of Jane and her daughters.
Pillay was stoic during Sagren’s evidence about the fight and affair as well as when the visuals were displayed in court.
On the morning of the murders, Pillay suspected that Jane was involved in another extramarital relationship outside of the one she was having with him, according to court documents.
Sagren maintained he and his wife had a fairly normal relationship.
“Our relationship was fine. We never fought and argued,” he said.
Sagren remained calm on the stand as he told the court of the gruesome discovery he made when he crawled through the sitting room window of his modest home, a day after his wife and children were killed. He told the court he had slept over at his mother’s house after knocking off from his shift just after 10pm, thinking no one was home.
“I pulled the window open and saw that the TV was missing. As I reached the children’s room, Jane was lying on the floor in the children’s room,” he recalled.
“Across the room, I could see Rackelle lying in our bedroom, also dead,” said Govindsamy.
The body of his eldest daughter Denisha was found hours later in a bedroom wardrobe. Denisha is believed to have been killed first.
Sagren said he had a very close relationship with his two daughters.
“Our relationship was fine, Denisha and I were very close. If anyone said anything about me she would always stand up for me,” he said.
During cross-examination Pillay’s lawyer, Amanda Hulley, told the court her client had spent the night at the Govindsamy home on previous occasions while Sagren was at work. She also argued Sagren’s relationship with Jane wasn’t as “normal” as he had claimed.
“Is it true that she [Jane] found out that you were having an affair? The accused will inform the court that he would stay at your house when you worked night shifts,” said Hulley.
Sagren denied having had an affair, saying it was a misunderstanding.
During the nine-day trial, state prosecutor Cheryl Naidu is expects to call 38 witnesses, some of whom include members of the SAPS cybercrime unit.