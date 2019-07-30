Deadly affair: dad’s pain after finding his wife and daughters murdered

Seven years before Sagren Govindsamy walked into his Phoenix home to find his wife and two daughters lying in a pool of blood, he publicly confronted Collin Pillay for having an affair with his wife.

This was revealed on the first day of Pillay’s trial at the Durban High Court on Monday. Pillay is charged with the murders of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters‚ Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚ 22‚ in their Phoenix flat on September 21.

“In 2012 I confronted him when I came to know that he was having an affair with my wife,” said Sagren.

Sagren, the first state witness, said he was informed by his nephew, a friend of Pillay’s son, that Jane and Pillay were having an affair.

“We had a [physical] fight at Phoenix Plaza. After I confronted him I thought it was over,” a calm Pillay told a packed court.