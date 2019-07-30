Bunkering concerns meeting this week

Tourism and conservation stakeholders want the authorities to reconsider allowing bunkering in Algoa Bay and are hosting a public meeting this week to raise and collate concerns.

All “custodians of the bay” have been invited to the beach front meeting which is being hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism (NMBT).

Boat-based whale watching operator Lloyd Edwards, who will be one of the speakers, said on Tuesday the fact that there had been two spills since the industry was launched in the bay in 2016 needed to be scrutinised.

At the same time Nelson Mandela Bay’s strong tourism and conservation assets like its part in the humpback whale migration and its status as the bottlenose dolphin capital of the world needed to be factored in, he said.

“We also have the sardine run which is right now the subject of a David Attenborough Netflix documentary. Besides that we have the biggest African penguin colony and the biggest gannetry in the world and of course the new SANParks Addo marine protected area designed to showcase all this.

“We need to consider the substantial revenue tourism and especially marine tourism bring into Nelson Mandela Bay and the viability of bunkering considering the damage that could be done to this tourism industry.”