Battle for Bishops: old boys at war as 'usurpers' try to take over

The motion of no confidence was put forward in response to what the WP10 committee deemed to be the "unfair" dismissal of ODU executive manager Dr WP Van Zyl, a dentist and former head boy.

Following the dismissal of Van Zyl, who Taylor referred to as "unfit to do the work required of his role", a group of 10 disgruntled members formed the WP10 faction, aiming to remove the ODU administration.

"Should the motion pass, the entire committee, our patron, and our staff, will depart and the union will completely collapse," Taylor wrote.

"I cannot stress how catastrophic and far-reaching the effects will be. Crucial functions will cease, including the administration of scholarships and bursaries. Decades of work towards the creation of an inclusive union will be undone. Bishops itself as a school will be divided and broken. The WP10 know this. They do not care."

Van Zyl’s LinkedIn biography still lists him as executive manager. References include a stellar review of his efforts on the committee by former ODU chair Bruce Jack.

"Anyone who has had contact with the Mitre Team of Dr WP van Zyl and Nicole du Rand [ODU administrator] over the past 12 months will attest to the superhuman efforts and inspiring energy that drive this machine," Jack wrote in the 2018 chairman's annual report.