Alleged sex pest pastor Timothy Omotoso's trial hits another delay

Addressing newly appointed presiding officer in the matter, Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman, attorney Peter Daubermann for Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, said the state failed to supply the defence with sufficient information pertaining to the 63 main and 34 alternative charges the trio face.

"This application is necessitated by the fact that the state only provided further particulars to the charges on Thursday [July 25].

"That reply was a response to an application for further particulars filed on July 4 2019," Daubermann said.

According to Daubermann, a pre-trial conference was heard in the chambers of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge on July 12 and that the state undertook to supply the requested information by July 19.

"Which means the further particulars sought was filed four days later," Daubermann said.

During a meeting held in the chambers of Schoeman on Tuesday morning, Daubermann filed an application for an order to compel the state to supply the further particulars.

Daubermann then requested that the matter be postponed to Wednesday in order to prepare arguments for the application after the state indicated it would oppose it.