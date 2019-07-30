Alleged sex pest pastor Timothy Omotoso's trial hits another delay
Scheduled to start afresh on Tuesday, the protracted rape and human trafficking trial of controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso hit a further snag on Tuesday, resulting in the highly anticipated trial being set down for Wednesday.
This after the alleged sex pest's defence attorney brought an application to compel the state to provide further particulars of the 97 charges against him and his two co-accused.
#OmotosoTrial has been rolled over to tomorrow to allow the defence time to prepare arguments in the application to compel the state to provide further particulars to the charges against #TimothyOmotoso @HeraldPE— Devon Koen (@DevKoen) July 30, 2019
Addressing newly appointed presiding officer in the matter, Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman, attorney Peter Daubermann for Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, said the state failed to supply the defence with sufficient information pertaining to the 63 main and 34 alternative charges the trio face.
"This application is necessitated by the fact that the state only provided further particulars to the charges on Thursday [July 25].
"That reply was a response to an application for further particulars filed on July 4 2019," Daubermann said.
According to Daubermann, a pre-trial conference was heard in the chambers of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge on July 12 and that the state undertook to supply the requested information by July 19.
"Which means the further particulars sought was filed four days later," Daubermann said.
During a meeting held in the chambers of Schoeman on Tuesday morning, Daubermann filed an application for an order to compel the state to supply the further particulars.
Daubermann then requested that the matter be postponed to Wednesday in order to prepare arguments for the application after the state indicated it would oppose it.
#TimothyOmotoso lawyer Peter Daubermann has brought an application to compel the state to furnish the defence with further particulars of the charges #OmotosoTrial @HeraldPE— Devon Koen (@DevKoen) July 30, 2019
Senior state prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa confirmed to the court that further particulars were furnished to the defence on July 25 and that the state would oppose the application brought by Daubermann.
This comes after Omotoso's legal team petitioned the Constitutional Court to have the charges against Omotoso and his alleged "henchwomen" quashed.
The Constitutional Court petition came after losing an application to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein to appeal the decision of the then judge in the matter Mandela Makaula not to quash the charges against the accused.
In its order, dated May 9, the Constitutional Court dismissed the application to quash the charges, but did grant the defence condonation, which in turn allowed the defence to bring further applications at a time after the initial period for filing applications had lapsed.
Dressed in his usual flamboyant attire, Omotoso entered the court from the holding cells sporting a new colourful jacket and black pants.
Supporters of Omotoso seated in the public gallery called out "my general" and "my papa, my daddy" as he took his seat beside his co-accused in the dock.
WATCH | #Omotoso supporters singing that they don’t care Omotoso is coming back to the #DA activists.#TimothyOmotoso pic.twitter.com/RwqYIgTz7w— Naziziphiwo Buso (@Nazi_Buso) July 30, 2019
Omotoso has been in custody since April 2017 after his dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth International Airport.
After numerous failed attempts to be granted bail, the long-awaited trial began in October 2018.
But from the start it has been riddled with controversy, including allegations that the then judge Mandela Makaula had shown favouritism towards the state's first witness, Cheryl Zondi, and that the indictment before court was so porous that the defence could not fairly conduct its defence.
In March, Makaula recused himself from the matter after it emerged that witnesses, including Zondi, had been staying at a guesthouse owned and run by Makaula's wife.
Shortly after Makaula's recusal, Mbenenge ordered that the trial start afresh on July 30 with a new judge presiding over the matter.
Speaking to the media after the matter was postponed, acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sibulele Mboyi said it was the NPA's belief that the latest application brought by Omotoso was a delaying tactic.
"We are planning to oppose the application as we have given [the defence] everything we have.
"The defence has been supplied with sufficient information ... we cannot provide any further information," Mboyi said.