Wata taxi monitor gunned down in Soweto

A taxi monitor has been murdered, just a few days after the announcement that a retired judge would be appointed to look into taxi killings in Gauteng.

Mzwakhe Mathonsi, 57, a Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) monitor was gunned down outside his hostel unit in Jabulani, Soweto, on Sunday evening.

According to a police source, Mathonsi was approached by an unknown male who shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

Sipho Nkwanyane, Wata’s chairperson confirmed that Mathonsi was shot and killed but said he did not have details pertaining to his death.

“I heard about his death but I haven’t been able to get details about it as yet,” he said.

Police spokesperson Constable Mzwakhe Xazi said he could not yet ascertain whether Mathonsi had been killed but said he would confirm at a later stage.

Mathonsi was appointed a monitor at one of the taxi ranks following dozens of murders over disputed routes between Wata and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe).