Two KZN doctors conquer Europe's highest mountain

Two Pietermaritzburg doctors tested their mettle by conquering the highest mountain in Europe.

Iqbal Moola and Abdool Kader Dada - both directors of the Midlands Medical Centre - recently returned after accomplishing their feat - climbing Mount Elbrus.

The peak, at 5,642m, is a dormant volcano in the Caucasus Mountains in southern Russia and one of the most prominent peaks in the world.

Moola and Dada are experienced hikers, having tackled Everest Base Camp, the Inca trail and Kilimanjaro.

Moola said the week-long trek was like nothing he had imagined or experienced in his life.