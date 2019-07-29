News

Senzo Meyiwa's father dies

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 29 July 2019
FILE IMAGE: Sam and Getrude Meyiwa, parents of Senzo Meyiwa during the memorial servicei at the Standard Bank Arena in Ellis Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Bafana Mahlangu/Sowetan

Sam Meyiwa has died without getting justice for his late son, Senzo.

According to the SA Football Association (Safa), Meyiwa senior passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Last year, Meyiwa suffered a stroke and another one last month, which resulted in him being hospitalised.

Meyiwa senior's death comes five years after Senzo - who played for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was gunned down by alleged robbers at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

Meyiwa relentlessly sought justice for his son and at one stage, alleged that authorities and those that were in the house when Senzo was killed, were bribed into silence.

He passed on without finding out who killed his son.

