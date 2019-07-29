Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane did not want to respond on Monday to a weekend report that he wants out of the team‚ referring questions to the Pretoria club.

Reports in Sunday World and on TimesLIVE were that Mosimane is considering leaving Sundowns – where he won the 2016 Caf Champions League‚ four league titles‚ two domestic cups and the Caf Super Cup – due to deepening tensions with club management.

Mosimane referred questions on a response to the reports to Downs.

“Ja‚ but when you have stories like that coming out of the media‚ I think the coach is the last person to speak‚ to be honest‚” Sundowns’ coach said at the Absa Premiership’s launch function for the 2019-20 season in Auckland Park.

“I think you should go to Sundowns‚ and let Sundowns speak as a club.

“I can’t speak on behalf of Sundowns – I’m a football coach. If you ask me who played‚ who’s not playing and whatever – ja‚ that’s my space.