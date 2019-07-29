Petrol station 'hitmen' appear in court

Four men who allegedly opened fire on a motorist at a petrol station in a "gang-related" shooting appeared briefly in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday.

Ricardo de Kock, Jeremy van Wyk, Keagan van Rooi and Jevon Loggenstein allegedly shot dead the 46-year-old man at a Kenilworth garage on April 6.

The incident was caught on camera and showed "hitmen" running up to a blue BMW and firing into the car from both sides.

They sped away in a hijacked Toyota Avanza, but with the help of bystanders who pursued the vehicle, members of the police's K9 unit managed to bring the vehicle to a halt by shooting out the tyres.

The case was postponed until September 6 for further investigation.