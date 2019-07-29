More than one king in SA – Mandla Mandela

Eastern Cape traditional leaders believe the government is creating the impression that Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is the only king in SA and others are of less importance.

While appreciating the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government for its support of Zwelithini with resources “befitting a king”, they say there is a disjuncture in how the treatment of royalty in SA has been portrayed.

The traditional leaders argue that national government should standardise its treatment of kings and queens and not create an ambience of inequity and bias. AbaThembu senior traditional leader and ANC MP Mandla Mandela said while the constitution called for the preservation and promotion of cultural and linguistic diversity, including recognition of traditional leaders, “there is a perverse application of this reality, that made it seem some kings were more equal than others”.