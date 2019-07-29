Klopp says Manchester City showdown won't influence Liverpool's title bid

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday will have no bearing on their battle for the Premier League title.

The two sides will renew the rivalry that saw them take the title race to a tense final day last season.

City eventually claimed their second successive Premier League crown by a single point as Liverpool's bid for a first title since 1990 reached a painful conclusion.

Klopp's men made amends for that angst just weeks later as they beat Tottenham in the Uefa Champions League final and the Reds are expected to fight it out with City for the major honours again in the coming campaign.

A win against Pep Guardiola's team at Wembley would be a welcome psychological boost for Liverpool.