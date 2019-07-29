Ingonyama Trust Act must be reviewed: Land report

The government has been handed a political hot potato by the presidential expert advisory panel on land and agrarian reform, which has recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act either be reviewed or repealed.

Controversies around the Ingonyama Trust flared up after land expropriation without compensation became a policy position of the governing ANC, BusinessLIVE reports.

The Ingonyama Trust was established in 1994 to be the custodian of land that was previously administered by the KwaZulu-Natal government. It comprises 29.67% of the land in the province.