Firefighters injured as blaze leaves shacks gutted in Cape Town

Three injured firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment after responding to a fire that gutted dozens of shacks overnight in Masiphumelele, Cape Town.

The blaze started at around midnight and took several hours to extinguish. Disaster Risk Management officials were assessing the number of people affected early on Monday. Initial reports estimated the number of shacks destroyed at 150.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermain Carelse said five firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members initially responded to the fire.