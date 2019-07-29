Fire damage claim against Coega fails

PREMIUM

Drawn-out attempts by an Eastern Cape car part manufacturer to hold the Coega Development Corporation liable for a fire at its Uitenhage factory in 2010, causing damages of more than R13m, have failed.



But the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to dismiss the damages claim against Coega, concluding that the landlord was not in breach of its contract with Rehau Polymer (Pty) Ltd, had the full bench in Bloemfontein divided on which way to rule...

