Percy Tau has moved to Belgium’s Club Brugge KV and now stands in line to make a Uefa Champions League debut.

The club confirmed the transfer on Monday morning after Tau had completed his medical over the weekend and the last paperwork was shuffled through a few hours earlier.

He immediately joined his new teammates at training‚ the club announced.

The 25-year-old will be on loan for the season at the Belgian club‚ who were runners-up last season and champions the year before‚ from Brighton and Hove Albion.

But Brugge have not been given the opportunity of turning the loan into a permanent move at the end of the season‚ signaling the English club’s intent to take the player across to the Premier League next season.