Baboon snacked in Jozi veggie gardens, but hunger led to capture

“Ideally, there should be no need to track these poor animals. They should be allowed to go on their natural way … They don’t pose a danger to anyone. Obviously if you cornered him in a small space, he would react, just like any other animal would,” Bailey said.

“They actually do all they possibly can to avoid contact with people and animals. They are frightened of us. They don’t want to mess with us. They just want to be on their way.”

Footage from a drone captured earlier tracked the baboon running along walls and balconies, before heading down a road in Northcliff.

Bailey said wild animals will become more visible in the suburbs as urban areas expand and encroach on their habitat.

“We’ve built everywhere. We’ve got freeways and shopping malls, golf estates and so on and so on. The animals are doing what they’ve always been doing, but we’re just seeing them more because there are a lot of us.”

Bailey had been worried about the baboon’s safety after someone called for it to be shot.

“He’s really just doing what nature intended and I think we should wise up to that and not become hysterical when we see something that actually is where it should be. We shouldn’t be building on all these ridges and then be all surprised when we find a wild animal.”