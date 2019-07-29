Afrisec rehired after ‘break-ins at City Hall’
Municipality brings back company it is still fighting in court
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has rehired Afrisec, a company that it fired three years ago, to beef up security at City Hall.
According to officials, this decision was based on a court order – but the court, in fact, never said so...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.