Rinderpest may be no more, but it still lurks in labs, say worried scientists

PREMIUM

The rinderpest epidemic that killed more than 90% of sub-Saharan Africa’s cattle and oxen in the late 19th century was so devastating that the phrase “before the rinderpest” is still used by South Africans of a certain age as a synonym for “long ago”.



Rinderpest has since been eradicated worldwide – only the second disease, after smallpox, to be wiped out...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.