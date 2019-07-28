'Donations' of land and tax penalties for large landowners mooted

The panel said in its report the “willing buyer, willing seller” approach, combined with institutional dysfunction and poor governance and leadership, had contributed to a slow and corruption-ridden land reform process.

This was characterised by inflated land prices, haphazard and unstructured land acquisitions and allocations that continued to perpetuate inequalities.

The panel said the starting point for redistribution must be serious engagement with the nature of demand; who wants what land, where and for what purposes.

The panel proposed that a range of land acquisition methods be used and should target both public and private land.

These include donations, expropriation and land purchases.

On land expropriation, the panel said Section 25 of the Constitution stated that expropriation was subject to compensation and required that compensation must be just and equitable.

However, the panel said the state had opted not to use its powers to expropriate property for land reform purposes and instead had bought properties offered on the open market or engaged in negotiated purchases.

The panel proposed that the legislature replace the Expropriation Act of 1965, and said finalisation of the Expropriation Bill of 2019 was key.

The bill states that it may be just and equitable for expropriation without compensation including where land is expropriated in the public interest - specifically where the land is used by a labour tenant, and where land is held for speculative purposes, or when the land owner has abandoned the land.