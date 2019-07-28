Are you a struggling student? Don’t despair. Crowdfunders want to help you

A crowdfunding campaign to help students with their tuition fees has raised more than R26m and helped 860 students, some of whom say they would never have been able to study without the assistance.



The Feenix Trust, established in 2017, is a crowdfunding platform that connects students from 26 public universities to organisations and individuals who are willing to meet them halfway with their tuition...

