Three suspects bust for suspected card cloning and possession of explosives

While following up information about a motor vehicle theft this week Eastern Cape police discovered commercial explosives and equipment that they suspect was being used for card cloning at a premises in Idutywa.

Three suspects aged between 24 and 36 were arrested during the operation in Sheshegu in Ngxakaxha Village, Idutywa, on Thursday, police said.

“The arrests followed after the Crime Intelligence and Vehicle Theft Unit followed up information about the theft of a motor vehicle from Idutywa. During the operation, the police also received a report about suspects who are involved in card cloning activities.

“Having obtained a search warrant, the operatives moved into the premises where one of the suspects resides and subsequently recovered a reading device of fraudulently acquired bank card information, shopping hand bags which contained commercial explosives as well as detonators,” police said.

“The reported stolen vehicle was also spotted in the area and all the suspects were then arrested,” they added.

The suspects were charged for motor vehicle theft, possession of explosives and detonators, and possession of stolen bank cards and a reading device. They all appeared in Idutywa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and the case was remanded to the August 5 2019 for a formal bail hearing, police said, adding that the suspects remain in custody.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga hailed the members from Crime Intelligence and VISS for what she described as a ‘major breakthrough in preventing the proliferation of hazardous artillery and fraudulent card cloning activities in the province.”