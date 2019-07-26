WATCH | 'Colour-blind' children bring joy to SA

Titled Proudly SA it shows Pieter Ernst, 6, his sister Minè, 8, and Ilne, 4, and their friends Teko Mokgotu, 7, Katlego Dlala, 8, and Ntumisang Mokgotu, 11, having a blast while acting out the "finger licking good" restaurant.

Teko and Ntumisang are siblings. Teko is also six-year-old Pieter's best friend.

In the video, Pieter and Teko stop at a window and greet the "KFC employees".

"Dumelang," Pieter says before placing his order.

"O batla eng? [what do you want?]," a child by the window asks Pieter.

"Ke batla mmidi, dichips, cake, [I want corn, chips, cake]," he says.

"Ke tsona tseo fela? [is it just that?]" the child asks again.

"Yes, okay."

"Bua gore o batla eng [say what you want]," she is heard asking Pieter.

"Ke batla kuku e one, le chips e one, the lee le one borotho bo one [I want one cake, one chips, one egg and one bread]," Pieter says.

He and Teko then get on his four-wheeler motorbike and drive to the next window where they pay - with money from the Monopoly board game.