Visit SA's stunning national parks, FREE

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it’s almost time for South Africans to head outdoors and soak in the splendour of our wide open spaces.

For a little extra incentive, South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced the dates for this year’s 14th annual SA National Parks Week, September 8 to 15, when SA citizens will be able to enter all of the country’s 21 national parks free.

The even better news is that this year, the free days will include weekends, out of consideration for those who don’t have time to visit during the week.

Every year, SANParks aims to increase the number of citizens who get to enjoy the parks during this time. Since the programme started in 2006, 438,361 South Africans have taken advantage of the free access, and SANParks says it wants to see these numbers grow.

“It’s important for South Africans to visit and know the importance of national parks,” said SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni.