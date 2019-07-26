SKA’s first telescope is set to unleash an explosion of data

Astronomers are bracing themselves for a “big bang” of data within the next four months as the first of 200 Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescopes goes into operation in the Karoo (https://www.google.com/maps/place/30%C2%B043'04.7%22S+21%C2%B024'47.0%22E/@-30.7312319,20.8528013,9z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x0!8m2!3d-30.7179694!4d21.4130611).



A study of the prototype telescope – dubbed SKA-MPG (Max Planck Gesellschaft [Society]) – has shown that even on its own it will be capable of providing fresh insights into the origin of the universe...

