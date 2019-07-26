SKA’s first telescope is set to unleash an explosion of data
Astronomers are bracing themselves for a “big bang” of data within the next four months as the first of 200 Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescopes goes into operation in the Karoo (https://www.google.com/maps/place/30%C2%B043'04.7%22S+21%C2%B024'47.0%22E/@-30.7312319,20.8528013,9z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x0!8m2!3d-30.7179694!4d21.4130611).
A study of the prototype telescope – dubbed SKA-MPG (Max Planck Gesellschaft [Society]) – has shown that even on its own it will be capable of providing fresh insights into the origin of the universe...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.