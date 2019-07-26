Missing girl, 4, found raped, killed and dumped in a pit toilet

A four-year-old Bloemfontein girl, who was reported missing on Sunday, was found dead in a pit toilet on Thursday. She had been raped.

Following the gruesome discovery, a 36-year-old man was arrested by police. He allegedly lured the little girl with sweets.

Naledi Chaka was last seen near her home in Selosesha, Zone Two, on Sunday.

"About 5pm, an unknown male asked the little girl to go with him and promised to buy her sweets," said police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo.