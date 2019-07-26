Man buys car worth R300,000 with 'fake' payslip and bank statements

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he bought a car with a "fake" payslip and bank statements, the Hawks said on Friday.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Gugulethu's Tony Ngoma allegedly bought the car, worth R300,000, from a dealership in Polokwane in April.

Maluleke said he was traced at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, where he was appearing for another case.

Ngoma was granted R1,000 bail on Thursday.

The case was postponed to Monday.

The car has been seized.