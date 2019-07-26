Everything you need to know about the Prasa 'shutdown'

The United National Transport Union (Untu) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) are expected to hold a one-day strike on Friday.

The unions announced, in separate statements, that they will shut down commuter train service Prasa in several cities across the country "to fix our trains".

Here is what you need to know:

Why are they protesting?

TimesLIVE reported that the organisations have several concerns, mostly relating to the safety of employees in an environment where Metrorail security has broken down.

Fedusa spokesperson Frank Nxumalo said: "The train services continue to violate all health and safety provisions, as seen by perpetually late trains, deliberate acts of arson and endless fatal accidents that have left many families traumatised and burdened with disciplinary action."