Check your Lotto tickets: An unclaimed R23m is about to expire

A lucky Lotto winner has not claimed a whopping R23m prize, the National Lottery operator, Ithuba, said on Friday.

The quick pick ticket was bought for R30 at Shell Amberfield, Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, on September 19 2018.

It is worth R23,774m and will reach its "365 days expiry deadline" in September, Ithuba said.

This is the largest unclaimed amount.

Ithuba said this was not the first time it had announced a jackpot winner from Lotto draw 1850.

"The results of each draw are published through our media partners. Whenever there’s a jackpot winner, Ithuba specifically publishes the ticket details on all our social media platforms.

"We further incorporate this announcement in our advertising to prompt the winner to come forward," Ithuba's Khensani Mabuza said.

Smaller unclaimed winnings were estimated to total R25m.

“Players who participate in lottery games do so in the hope of winning big. We therefore urge all players to check their tickets and submit valid claims to receive their pay-outs," Mabuza said.

The PowerBall jackpot for Friday is estimated at R65m.

“With such a high jackpot up for grabs, we anticipate a large number of participation from players. We would like to urge all players to keep their tickets safe."