‘Batchelor was my bud’: arrested PI breaks his silence
The Johannesburg private investigator arrested in connection with the alleged theft of the cellphone of slain soccer hero turned “bad boy” debt collector Marc Batchelor, has broken his silence.
Jean Cotton, speaking to Times Select on the fringes of Batchelor’s funeral in Midrand on Thursday, slammed his arrest, which he described as “sickening”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.