Wars, corruption on Makhura's agenda at the taxi summit

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to address the Provincial Taxi summit on Thursday.

Makhura is, among others, expected to address issue plaguing the taxi industry such as taxi wars, corruption and maladministration while commissions set up to address some these are expected to give feedback on the resolutions that they have come up with.

Gauteng’s MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo said on Wednesday that there was an urgent need to bring to an end taxi wars as these hamstring the growth of the industry.

“We need to investigate the root cause of the murder rate in the industry so that we can attend to the real, and not assumed, causes by making the industry efficient and effective,” Mamabolo said.

“In this regard, we must look at the governance of the industry, especially its informal and self-regulating nature.”

He said there was a need to bring an end to alleged high levels of corruption, maladministration.

"We must bring to an immediate end the alleged high levels of corruption, maladministration and toxic management practices in the issuance of Operating Permits.

“This requires a proper audit of who the permits have been issued to, and the routes on which they are issued.,” Mamabolo said.

“We need to have full control in this area. It is apparently one of the biggest factors that account for the overall mismanagement of this industry.”

He said he has received numerous complaints regarding permits and he aimed to work together with taxi associations in dealing with the matter.