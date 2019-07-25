Two men take turns 'raping' girls on their way home from school

Police are searching for two men who allegedly raped two school girls while they were walking home from school in Vuwani, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said three girls, aged between 16 and 18, were confronted by the armed men on Tuesday.

The men, who carried pangas, allegedly threatened the girls and ordered them to follow them to nearby bushes.

Ngoepe said the men took turns raping two of the three girls, before fleeing.

He said the distraught girls walked home and reported to the matter to their families, who called the police.

Two rape cases have been opened.