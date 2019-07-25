Pupils help improve disabled peer’s life

Pupils at Stephen Nkomo Primary School in KwaNobhule have made it to the national championships of the 2019 Youth Citizen Action Programme, with their project on disabilities.

The programme is a national youth competition aimed at improving education in SA by getting pupils to identify and resolve issues affecting young people in their areas.

After witnessing eight-yearold Siphosethu ‘Sisi’ Ncandana struggle to get around the school on her stumps as a result of her disability, they decided to focus their efforts on helping her, and subsequently do their project on their progress.

The eight grade 7 pupils, namely Lahluma Mni, Aphelele Maqhina, Aphelo Majenge, Phumelelea Mila, Alulutho Ncandana, Aphiwe Nkayi, Nwabisa Ngqungwane and Okuhle Menti, said they identified educating pupils, staff and the community about the challenges facing disabled people.

Aphelo said: “When we couldn’t think of an idea that we could do our project on, we would stand by the gate early in the morning to see if we could identify any problems.

“We also assisted the teachers on the playgrounds to see if we could find anything.

“Then it was a cold day, the grass was wet and we saw Sisi standing alone, looking at the other children playing.

“We found that Sisi was struggling with her prosthetic legs, she couldn’t put them on by herself and her grandmother couldn’t help her.”

Siphosethu was born with congenital foot deformities.

She had to undergo amputation of her legs when she was two.

With the help of their teacher, Siyabonga Nyatela, the group of girls put together a project which not only saw them win the district and provincial Youth Citizen Action Programme events, but also entered into the national championships.

The group created an awareness day at the school as Siphosethu is not the only pupil at the school who has a disability or a condition that required assistance.

They said another pupil was badly burnt and they wanted to help him too, however the little boy’s mother did not welcome the assistance.

After helping Sisi with her prosthetic legs, they said there had been a noticeable change in the little girl’s attitude.

KwaNobuhle fire station commander Alton Senekal was the firefighter who first noticed Sisi playing in the streets on her stumps and made it possible for her to get her first set of prosthetic legs.

A visit, organised by Senekal, from another amputee also gave Sisi the confidence she needed to walk in her prosthetic legs and helped her realise that she is not alone.

Nyatela said: “There’s a girl who came to visit her, I think she’s also from the support group, she also has prosthetic legs.

“So she was sharing her story with Sisi, and Sisi was surprised. She thought she was the only one with these legs.

“Sisi was shocked to see someone else with the same legs as her. She became more confident after that visit.”

Aphelo said the group were initially unaware of the possible options that could assist their little Sisi, and subsequently asked Senekal to help.

“We asked him what inspired him to help Sisi and what can we do to help Sisi.

“He told us that we could help Sisi by making her feel comfortable with walking with the prosthetics and help her fit in with all of us and make her feel like one us.”

The girls put together a PowerPoint presentation about the project.

This is not the first time that Stephen Nkomo Primary has competed in the national championships of the Youth Citizen Action Programme.

The school entered in 2016 with the topic “Dirty Toilets” and again in 2018 with the topic “Shortage of Teachers”, winning the provincial championships for both.

In 2019, they will once again be competing against the other eight provinces at the end of July.