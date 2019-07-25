Nelson Mandela the man of many parts

Former President Nelson Mandela’s approach at the 1994 negotiations had less to do with his traditional background and more to do with his family’s links to the quasi-parliamentary iBhunga, and pragmatic cooperation with the colonial power.

That was the contention of George Washington University sociology professor and Nelson Mandela University visiting professor Xolela Mangcu, who was speaking at NMU on Wednesday evening on Mandela - The Untold Heritage.

Mangcu said Mandela had become part of “ritual celebration” the world over when he was released by South Africa’s apartheid government after 27 years in jail.

This phenomenon had stretched from the poorest corners of the world where his name was known and held up as a beacon of hope to blue chip universities where his role as “the conscience of the people” was lauded.

In so doing intellectual criticism of his approach during the pre-democracy negotiations had been marginalised.

“Mandela was reluctant to talk about race and I still believe he kicked that can down the road. It was a mistake because he had the moral authority to tackle the issue. Instead, he left it to his successors to deal with.”

Mangcu, who is busy writing a biography of Mandela which will be the first by an African scholar, said previous biographies had dwelt on Mandela as a product of African tradition.

The “cut and paste” theme was that his leadership style and search at all times for consensus was a reflection of how his childhood guardian Chief Jongintaba used to run their village.

These books also described Mandela as an “inclusive” leader, he noted.

“In fact her grew up in a world that was not unsullied by modernity. Also, he could be autocratic and vain.

“But he had the great gift of self-awareness and he was not afraid to apologise and self-correct.”

Mangcu said Mandela’s origin in what became Transkei had also helped shape his “trusting” approach in the landmark negotiations leading up to the first democratic election.

While the eastern frontier of the Cape was the scene of bitter wars between the British and the Xhosa in the early 1800s, the land east of the Kei River had remained to a large extent an “indigenous reserve” out of the hands of whites.

“This matters because he did not grow up for instance in King William’s Town where I grew up under the jackboot of apartheid.”

In Transkei in the mid-19th century, it was nevertheless a fluid period in South Africa’s history which saw conflict with the colonial power as well as between Xhosa clans, and various strategic alliances being forged. Mandela’s amaThembu family was not immune to this dynamic and had at one point fought on the side of the British, he said.

Mangcu said another example of Mandela’s nuanced background was his grounding in the work of the Transkeian Territories General Council , the traditional parliament which ruled on various issues and funded among other things the founding of the University of Fort Hare.

Mandela as a youngster used to attend proceedings in the company of his father who played a leading role in the Bhunga, as it was called.

“So Mandela grew up with this heritage of modernity, a citizen of the world, the product of black Victorians, named after a British admiral.

“Of course he came from a traditional African background but despite the default emphasis of ‘tribe’ in past biographies, there a hybridity in his formation and an entanglement with colonial rule.”

Mangcu slammed the “intellectual delinquency” that had led to a dearth of African biographies about the continent’s great leaders. He called for African academics to tackle nuanced assessments of these leaders and not to leave this work to foreigners who were often unable to grasp important local detail.

Wednesday’s NMU event was part of the university’s year-long centenary celebrations which comes to a close at the end of July. The second part of Mangcu’s talk is scheduled for July 31.

The celebrations have been geared around academic engagement as the best way that NMU could honour the legacy of Mandela, who was known for his strong support for education as “a weapon to change the world”.

To this end events have included conferences, colloquia, book and film launches and public lectures all focused South Africa’s great statesman and his legacy.