Murdered footballer Marc Batchelor 'was no angel', his brother tells memorial service

"He wasn't good. He was bad. If we compare ourselves with others, we're good. If we compare ourselves with God, we're bad."

These were the words of Pastor Tony Sivewright, who was speaking at the start of a memorial for slain former footballer Marc Batchelor on Thursday.

The service for the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker was held at The Crossing Church in Midrand. It got under way shortly after midday.

Batchelor was gunned down on July 15 in the driveway of his Olivedale home in Johannesburg. His assailants were two gunmen armed with semi-automatic assault rifles, riding on a white motorcycle.