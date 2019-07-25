Murdered footballer Marc Batchelor 'was no angel', his brother tells memorial service
"He wasn't good. He was bad. If we compare ourselves with others, we're good. If we compare ourselves with God, we're bad."
These were the words of Pastor Tony Sivewright, who was speaking at the start of a memorial for slain former footballer Marc Batchelor on Thursday.
The service for the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker was held at The Crossing Church in Midrand. It got under way shortly after midday.
Batchelor was gunned down on July 15 in the driveway of his Olivedale home in Johannesburg. His assailants were two gunmen armed with semi-automatic assault rifles, riding on a white motorcycle.
The body of #MarcBatchelor arrives at the Crossing Church in Midrand. @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/Ekf06GQ8Ql— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 25, 2019
Batchelor's brother, Warren, told mourners in an emotional speech that they buried their father three years ago. He died from Huntington's Disease. It was only on Tuesday, in the wake of the murder, that he found out his brother had the same disease.
"It explains a lot," he said. "Marc was no angel. He lost his way and went on the wrong path."
Warren said their mother was a hairdresser.
"It obviously did not rub off on Marc," Warren joked.
Warren said "Batch" excelled at all sports and was an ace fly half.
"He could pinpoint a kick. Sorry, Naas Botha," he said.
Some of the former footballers present included Pollen Ndlanya, Shaun Bartlett, Mark Williams and Neil Tovey.
Batchelor played centre-forward and his career spanned the 1990s and early 2000s. He also played for Dynamos‚ Bidvest Wits‚ SuperSport United‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows.
#MarcBatchelor's helper Pexy Nyirongo(r) with brother of the former #KaizerChiefs, #OrlandoPirates and #MamelodiSundowns striker Warren. pic.twitter.com/nN52ephxR7— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 25, 2019
Sunday Times reported that Batchelor was returning home with his gardener, who requested anonymity, and his dog, Dakota, when the gunmen struck. Neighbourhood CCTV footage shows the gunmen trailed Batchelor’s white BMW X5 for several kilometres before firing seven bullets through the driver’s window and one through the car door.
At least six bullets struck Batchelor in the chest and one struck Dakota in the stomach. The animal is in a stable condition. The gardener was unharmed.
Sunday Times reported that police are investigating whether Batchelor was killed in a revenge hit for his alleged role in stealing a ton of cocaine, smuggled into SA late last year.
The police are also investigating the murder of Serbian national Ivan Djordjevic, who was killed in a similar attack at his Bryanston home in April. Djordjevic and Batchelor went into business together last year.
Crime intelligence sources told the Sunday Times the two were allegedly involved in stealing cocaine, which entered SA from Brazil and the Netherlands, via Port Elizabeth and Cape Town harbours, in December last year.
A Johannesburg private investigator and debt collector was arrested for allegedly stealing Batchelor’s phone from the crime scene and deleting information from it.
Times Select reported on Tuesday that the man is one of Batchelor’s business acquaintances. He was arrested for defeating the ends of justice, but was released on Monday. He cannot be named as he has not appeared in court.