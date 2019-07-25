Manhunt launched after mother and children die in Soweto house fire

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a man believed to have been responsible for a fatal Soweto house fire.

A 29-year-old woman and her two children died when their house caught fire in Rockville, Soweto, early on Thursday.

Police are now searching for a male friend of the woman, who is believed to be responsible for the incident.

Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they responded to the fire around 4am.

Mulaudzi said the mother and children, aged one and three, were declared dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said about 3am on Thursday, people in the main house heard noises coming from the back room.

"They went out to check and found the room on fire. After the fire was extinguished, three bodies were found burnt beyond recognition," he said.

Makhubela said the man was last seen with the woman on Wednesday.

Cases of murder have been opened.