Four Durban cops and a security guard arrested for kidnapping and extortion

Four police officers and a security guard were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and attempted to extort R50,000 from two people in Durban on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the duo - aged 28 and 36 - were forced into the boot of a vehicle at gunpoint on Inanda Road in Springfield.

They were then taken to a truck yard in the area where the five allegedly demanded R50,000 from them.

"They were severely assaulted after they failed to produce the money. One of the victims was released and instructed to raise the cash," said Gwala.

The victim immediately contacted police officers at Greenwood Park police station, who responded.

"The victim pointed out the suspects to police who prevented them from fleeing. A vehicle was intercepted and the suspects pointed out where the second victim was being kept."

Gwala said both victims had been severely assaulted and were taken to hospital.

"Investigations revealed that the suspects are three policemen and a policewoman stationed at Inanda SAPS. The fifth suspect appeared to be a security guard.

"Three state-issued firearms were confiscated. The complainant’s cellphone was also found in the suspects' possession.

"A state vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was found parked at a service station, while another vehicle used by the suspects was also seized for further investigation," she added.

All five suspects - aged between 19 and 29 - are due to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on charges of kidnapping, extortion, pointing a firearm, theft of a cellphone and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"This arrest serves as warning to those who are engaging in criminal activities and hiding behind the SAPS badge that their time is near.

"Disciplinary investigations will be initiated to investigate the conduct of the suspects and they can be dismissed from the SAPS before the criminal investigations are finalised.

"Police officers are subject to the same laws as ordinary citizens and such criminal behaviour will never be condoned," said Gwala.