FIFA bans ex-Liberia football chief over Ebola funds theft

The campaign that saw top football stars promoting Ebola awareness measures was formed in November 2014, near the peak of a pandemic that killed more than 11,000 people across Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

In addition to stealing Ebola prevention funds, FIFA judges found Bility guilty of misusing others resources sent to the LFA and diverting money to businesses controlled by him or his family.

Bility had attempted to run as a candidate to replace FIFA's disgraced former president Sepp Blatter in a 2015 campaign ultimately won by Gianni Infantino.

But he was barred at the time from contesting after failing to pass integrity tests.