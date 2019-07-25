Double hit 'related to Limpopo graft'

A councillor in Limpopo, who was shot and killed in a suspected hit in broad daylight, had two hours earlier attended a heated council meeting where he allegedly tabled a damning report on corruption.

Valtyn Kekana, 52, chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) in the embattled Mogalakwena municipality, and ANC sub-region secretary Ralph Kanyane, 32, were allegedly killed in full view of the members of the public by an unknown man at Mokopane taxi rank on Tuesday.

According to Kekana's friend Thabiso Montana, Kekana called him shortly after the council meeting and he wanted to talk about unpleasant incidents that took place during the gathering.

"He said the councillors didn't take the MPAC report very seriously and he was going to the public protector to lodge a complaint.

"The report points to maladministration and corruption, which led the municipality to incur over R1bn of unauthorised expenditure," Montana told Sowetan yesterday.

Montana, who is MPAC chairperson in the Waterberg district municipality, said Kekana told him there was a plot to remove him as MPAC chairperson in the last council meeting early this month.

The meeting also turned violent because he was allegedly refusing to tamper with the MPAC's report.

In that meeting, municipality mayor Andrina Matsemela was allegedly assaulted by a group of people opposed to the removal of Kekana.

"That meeting [earlier this month] also turned violent after some of the community members refused to accept Kekana's removal because he was anti-corruption and wanted corrupt officials to be arrested," Montana said.

The troubled municipality was ranked second worst by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu after incurring R1.1bn in irregular expenditure.