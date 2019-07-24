WATCH | Snowy Sutherland brings icy conditions to parts of SA

It was a chilly start to the morning for residents of Sutherland in the Northern Cape after snowfalls on Tuesday and throughout the evening.

Cold conditions remain in most parts of SA, with widespread rain across the southern and western half of the country.

The SA Weather Service warned that disruptive snowfall was expected over the Namakwa southern high ground and western high ground of the Western Cape, mainly in the morning.

The Western Cape can also expect scattered showers and thundershowers.

Gale force westerly to south-westerly winds of 65 km/h are expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and East London.