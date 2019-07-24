WATCH | Snowy Sutherland brings icy conditions to parts of SA
It was a chilly morning on July 24, 2019 for residents of Sutherland after snowfalls the previous night. Residents enjoyed the snow and posted picture on social media as icy conditions remain across the western and southern half of the country. The SA weather service warned that disruptive snowfall was also expected in Namakwa, Western Cape.
It was a chilly start to the morning for residents of Sutherland in the Northern Cape after snowfalls on Tuesday and throughout the evening.
Cold conditions remain in most parts of SA, with widespread rain across the southern and western half of the country.
The SA Weather Service warned that disruptive snowfall was expected over the Namakwa southern high ground and western high ground of the Western Cape, mainly in the morning.
The Western Cape can also expect scattered showers and thundershowers.
Gale force westerly to south-westerly winds of 65 km/h are expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and East London.
Cape Town residents have experienced cold weather from July 22 2019. Heavy rainfall blessed the province from July 23 2019, but with the rain, comes a lot of damage.
Light snowfall was also expected over the Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains, spreading to the southern Drakensberg.
City of Cape Town's disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said seven homes were destroyed on Monday evening by an uprooted tree in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, as strong winds continue to batter parts of the city.
Powell said about 3,000 dwellings in the area as well as the informal settlements in Masiphumelele and Makhaza were affected. No injuries were reported.
Powell said power outages had also been experienced in some parts of the city.
