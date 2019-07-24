WATCH | Gunfire erupts as guard and robber injured in foiled EC heist
A dramatic shootout between a G4S armed guard and three thugs was caught on CCTV camera outside the Caltex garage on Willowvale Main Road on Friday afternoon. The gunfight left the guard and two of the robbers badly injured.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told DispatchLIVE (https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/) the guard was rushed to hospital with bullet wounds...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.