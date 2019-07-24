Suspected gang member gets 12 years in jail

A suspected gangster, who fatally shot a man when he was 17-years-old, has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Andrew Rosenberg, 26, was gunned down in Bongo Street on August 2 2017.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that Augustus Kamfer, 19, was arrested two days later in Leith Street, Helenvale, after being connected to the murder.

Kamfer, who is affiliated to the New Kids Gang, was sentenced to 12 years in the Port Elizabeth Regional court on Wednesday.

Naidu said that Kamfer was sentenced to 12 years for Rosenberg’s murder and six years for two counts of attempted murder with an additional five years for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The charges are to run concurrently with the 12-year murder sentencing.

Kamfer will serve his sentence in St Albans Prison.