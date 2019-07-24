Rhodes students return to residences after fire contained

PREMIUM

Rhodes University students living in residences in the university’s upper campus were allowed to return to their residences today after the massive veld fire which threatened the buildings was brought under control late last night.



Strong, swirling winds drove the fire (https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/news/2019-07-23-watch-fire-roars-through-makhanda-threatening-rhodes-university-residences/) south from its origin near a troublesome Makana Municipality substation in the industrial area all the way across the hillside towards Rhodes University...

